e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 31, 2019

12 injured as bus overturns in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh

cities Updated: Oct 31, 2019 22:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

At least 12 people were injured when a private bus overturned on the Mandi-Sundernagar National Highway 21 on Thursday evening.

The accident is said to be due to over speed of the bus. It is reported that about 31 people were on board at the time of the accident.

According to the information, the private Chandel bus (HP 31-4299), coming from Sundernagar to Mandi, suddenly overturned and rammed into a tree at the Rani Bagh area near Mandi around 6.15pm.

As soon as the accident was reported, ambulances and police forces from Mandi rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation.

The movement of vehicles on this route was also disrupted for some time and the vehicles were later evacuated from one side of the highway. The injured driver suffered serious injuries while other passengers were taken to Zonal Hospital in Mandi for treatment.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 22:56 IST

top news
Diwali wishes, political discussion: Sena’s Sanjay Raut after meeting Pawar
Diwali wishes, political discussion: Sena’s Sanjay Raut after meeting Pawar
Islamic State confirms death of Baghdadi, names new Caliph
Islamic State confirms death of Baghdadi, names new Caliph
Uddhav Thackeray’s word will be final, says Aaditya Thackeray on Maharashtra govt formation
Uddhav Thackeray’s word will be final, says Aaditya Thackeray on Maharashtra govt formation
CBDT extends all ITRs filing deadline for J-K, Ladakh UTs to Nov 30
CBDT extends all ITRs filing deadline for J-K, Ladakh UTs to Nov 30
Saw them get tea for Anushka at World Cup: Engineer slams India selectors
Saw them get tea for Anushka at World Cup: Engineer slams India selectors
US House votes to authorise impeachment inquiry against Trump
US House votes to authorise impeachment inquiry against Trump
Rohit Sharma reacts to MS Dhoni’s retirement rumours
Rohit Sharma reacts to MS Dhoni’s retirement rumours
Spyware attack on Indians via WhatsApp? | ‘Pegasus’ controversy explained
Spyware attack on Indians via WhatsApp? | ‘Pegasus’ controversy explained
trending topics
Sardar Vallabhbhai PatelJammu KashmirPM ModiIndia vs BangladeshIndira GandhiShah Rukh KhanP Chidambaram

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities