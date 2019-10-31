12 injured as bus overturns in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh

cities

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 22:56 IST

At least 12 people were injured when a private bus overturned on the Mandi-Sundernagar National Highway 21 on Thursday evening.

The accident is said to be due to over speed of the bus. It is reported that about 31 people were on board at the time of the accident.

According to the information, the private Chandel bus (HP 31-4299), coming from Sundernagar to Mandi, suddenly overturned and rammed into a tree at the Rani Bagh area near Mandi around 6.15pm.

As soon as the accident was reported, ambulances and police forces from Mandi rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation.

The movement of vehicles on this route was also disrupted for some time and the vehicles were later evacuated from one side of the highway. The injured driver suffered serious injuries while other passengers were taken to Zonal Hospital in Mandi for treatment.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

