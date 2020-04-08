12 morning walkers given warning for violating lockdown

cities

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 19:38 IST

The Panvel police gave a stern warning to 12 morning walkers for violating lockdown.

Ajay Kumar Langde, senior police inspector, Panvel city, said, “We have been making announcements, asking people to not come out of their homes unnecessarily. The 12 people were let off with a stern warning.”

The Navi Mumbai police have ordered that starting from Tuesday all shops, barring chemists, hospitals and clinics and Agriculture produce market Committee (APMC), will be open only from 9am till 5pm.