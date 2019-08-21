13 years on, Kharar awaits modern bus stand

cities

Updated: Aug 21, 2019

It’s been 13 years since the foundation stone was laid to construct a modern bus stand in Kharar, but the travellers are forced to make do with the same old.

Situated on the main highway near the municipal office, the facility daily caters to the rush of 5,000-odd long-route buses to and from Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and other parts of Punjab besides local buses from Chandigarh.

Its upgrade was planned in May 2006. Conceived as a joint project of the transport department, municipal council and the rural department, it was to be spread over 19 kanals and the government even sanctioned ₹5 crore for construction. Chief minister Amarinder Singh, in his previous tenure, laid the stone on September 7, 2006.

However, as the government changed in 2007, the project’s luck changed too. It has remained in a limbo ever since, with no signs of the planned modern facilities — parking lot, ATM kiosks and restaurant among others — in sight.

According to the plan, offices of the Kharar municipal council and the adjoining block development and panchayat officer (BDPO) were to be demolished and shifted to allow the construction of the multi-storeyed bus stand.

Documents accessed by Hindustan Times reveal that the Punjab local government department had written twice to the Kharar BDPO — in 2006 and 2007 — seeking space for shifting the offices but there was no response.

MC sub-divisional officer (SDO) Harpreet Singh said the three stakeholders had to meet to take the project forward. “No meeting has taken place to date, hampering the project,” he said.

Kharar BDPO Ranjit Singh Bains said: “This is an old project and I need to check its status before commenting.”

Rakesh Kumar, joint director, local government, too, was not aware about the project status. “I need to check with the officials concerned.”

While the project has been lost in oblivion, passengers are at the receiving end. They complain of inconvenience due to the non-availability of basic facilities.

“The bus stand has no proper seating arrangement. Many times the passengers can be seen sitting on the ground,” said Rakesh Kumar, a daily commuter from Kharar.

Another visitor complained of lack of toilet facility. “Women face a tough time,” she said.

“There is no facility of drinking water and car parking. It is unfortunate that the bus stand has been left unattended by the government,” said OP Dhanoa, a local.

