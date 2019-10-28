14-year-old girl abducted, raped, two brothers booked in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 22:40 IST

Two brothers in their 30s abducted their 14-year-old neighbour claiming that her brother had met with an accident and took her to a room on Rahon Road where one of them raped her.

The other one, according to the victim, stood guard and kept tabs on the activities.

After reaching home, the victim told her parents about the incident following which her father lodged an FIR against the accused at Basti Jodhewal police station.

The accused are residents of Bal Singh Nagar.

Basti Jodhewal SHO Arshpreet Kaur said the victim told them that the accused lived near her house and knew her family. “On Saturday, the duo came rushing to her, claiming that her brother was involved in an accident and was seeking her presence,” she added.

The victim said the brothers took her to a room near a private hospital in Rahon Road area.

The SHO said the room where the accused committed the crime is yet to be identified by the police.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 376 (rape) and 120 (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and Section 4 of the Pocso Act.

The accused are married and one of them is father of three children.

ONE HELD FOR RAPE BID

A 40-year-old shopkeeper attempted to rape an eight-year-old girl who had come to buy milk at his shop in Sherpur Kalan on Sunday.

The victim raised alarm following which a woman came for her rescue.

The Moti Nagar police have registered a case against the accused, Bhagat Lala, following the statement of girl’s mother.

Sub-inspector Kiranpreet Kaur, who is investigating the case, stated an FIR under Sections 376 and 511 of the IPC has been registered against the accused.

The police arrested the accused soon after filing the FIR.

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 22:40 IST