e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 22, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 22, 2019

16-year-old raped, set ablaze in Sambhal

cities Updated: Nov 22, 2019 17:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

In a gruesome incident, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped and set ablaze by her neighbour in Nakhasa township of Sambhal district, Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday. The girl, who suffered serious burns in the incident on Thursday night, was rushed to the district hospital from where she was referred to the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi, police said.

The police have arrested the accused and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. “Besides this, the process for booking him under the National Security Act will also be initiated,” said a senior police official.

“The girl was alone in her house in the Nakhasa police station area when her neighbour, Zeeshan, allegedly raped her,” said assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Alok Jaiswal. “A case has been registered on the complaint of the victim’s family members and the accused has been arrested. A doctor has informed us that the victim received 70% burn injuries. Further probe on,” he said.

The Nakhasa police station in-charge Ajay Kumar Thama said, “We got information last night (Thursday) and rushed to the spot.” According to him, the victim was alone at her house when the accused barged in and assaulted her. “The girl’s mother and an elder brother had gone to attend a function in some other village at the time of the incident,” he said.

The preliminary probe suggested that when the victim threatened the accused about filing a police complaint, he poured kerosene on her and set her ablaze.

“The police on Friday produced the accused in the court that remanded him to 14 days judicial custody. He was booked under sections 376 (rape), 307 (attempt to murder), 452 (trespassing) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC,” said Thama.

top news
‘Against people’s mandate’: Plea in SC to stop Sena, NCP alliance in Maha
‘Against people’s mandate’: Plea in SC to stop Sena, NCP alliance in Maha
D/N Test LIVE: Mayank departs, India one wicket down
D/N Test LIVE: Mayank departs, India one wicket down
Nitin Gadkari’s public message to Shiv Sena on new friends, and an expiry date
Nitin Gadkari’s public message to Shiv Sena on new friends, and an expiry date
At crucial Shiv Sena meet, chorus for Uddhav as Maharashtra CM grows
At crucial Shiv Sena meet, chorus for Uddhav as Maharashtra CM grows
‘CPEC is not about aid’: US warns Pak of risks from China infrastructure push
‘CPEC is not about aid’: US warns Pak of risks from China infrastructure push
Sundar Pichai applauds woman who scored 0 in quantum physics exam
Sundar Pichai applauds woman who scored 0 in quantum physics exam
Saha leaves Kohli, Shastri in awe after spectacular catch - Watch
Saha leaves Kohli, Shastri in awe after spectacular catch - Watch
From factory to field: Journey of the pink ball
From factory to field: Journey of the pink ball
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019CG Vyapam Result 2019SSC CGL 2019Uddhav ThackerayAIIMS PG Entrance ResultVivo U20Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities