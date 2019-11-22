16-year-old raped, set ablaze in Sambhal

cities

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 17:12 IST

In a gruesome incident, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped and set ablaze by her neighbour in Nakhasa township of Sambhal district, Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday. The girl, who suffered serious burns in the incident on Thursday night, was rushed to the district hospital from where she was referred to the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi, police said.

The police have arrested the accused and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. “Besides this, the process for booking him under the National Security Act will also be initiated,” said a senior police official.

“The girl was alone in her house in the Nakhasa police station area when her neighbour, Zeeshan, allegedly raped her,” said assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Alok Jaiswal. “A case has been registered on the complaint of the victim’s family members and the accused has been arrested. A doctor has informed us that the victim received 70% burn injuries. Further probe on,” he said.

The Nakhasa police station in-charge Ajay Kumar Thama said, “We got information last night (Thursday) and rushed to the spot.” According to him, the victim was alone at her house when the accused barged in and assaulted her. “The girl’s mother and an elder brother had gone to attend a function in some other village at the time of the incident,” he said.

The preliminary probe suggested that when the victim threatened the accused about filing a police complaint, he poured kerosene on her and set her ablaze.

“The police on Friday produced the accused in the court that remanded him to 14 days judicial custody. He was booked under sections 376 (rape), 307 (attempt to murder), 452 (trespassing) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC,” said Thama.