17-year-old robs gold worth ₹2.49 lakh in Navi Mumbai, detained

cities Updated: Oct 02, 2020 00:07 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
         

Sheltering a runaway 17-year-old at the start of the lockdown ended up in betrayal for a Vashi-based caterer. The teenager who stayed with the caterer ran away with a bag of gold worth ₹2.49 lakh on Sunday. The boy stayed at the caterer’s house in Vashi and even worked for him.

A Navi Mumbai-based auto driver discovered the minor boy at a railway station on March 10. The juvenile told him that he’s an orphan and ran away from his uncle’s house in Uttar Pradesh, fed up by the torture. With no place to live for the minor in a new city, the auto driver called up Prakash Bhagwat, 39, and told him if he would be willing to shelter the boy for a few days.

Bhagwat who runs a catering service, agreed to provide shelter at his Vashi home, where he stays with wife and a brother.

“Out of sympathy, the complainant continued sheltering the minor. Taking advantage of their trust, the minor stole valuables from the house,” said Vinayak Vast, ACP, Vashi divn.

During investigations, the minor was traced at a chawl in Jogeshwari (E). He has been sent to a children’s remand home in Bhiwandi.

