18 more test positive for coronavirus in J&K, tally rises to 368

cities

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 21:31 IST

Eighteen more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, taking the total number of patients to 368. Most new cases were reported from Bandipora and Kupwara districts of north Kashmir.

While 15 more patients have recovered in Kashmir on Monday —seven from Government Medical College Baramulla, six from Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Science, Srinagar, and two from Chest Diseases Hospital, Srinagar. According to the daily media bulletin, out of 368 positive cases, 292 are active cases, 71 have recovered and five patients have died.

To date, 61,774 travellers and persons in contact with suspected patients have been put under surveillance which includes 6,463 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 229 in hospital quarantine and 20,115 under home surveillance. Besides, 34,670 persons have completed their 28-day surveillance period.

The Bulletin added that 8,244 samples have tested negative.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said, Jammu has 26 positive cases of which 22 are active positive and four have recovered, Udhampur has 20 positive cases of which 14 are active positive, five recovered and one died, while Rajouri has four positive cases and three persons have recovered and only one is active positive; Samba district has four positive cases which are all active positive.

Meanwhile, Kishtwar has only one positive case and the patient has now recovered.