e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 06, 2021-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 18-yr-old held for attempt to film woman in restaurant toilet

18-yr-old held for attempt to film woman in restaurant toilet

cities Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 19:59 IST
HTC
HTC
         

PUNE An 18-year-old man has been arrested by the Pune police on Wednesday for trying to record a woman in the toilet of a restaurant in Pashan.

He was remanded to judicial custody by a local court, according to senior police inspector Anil Shewale of Chaturshrungi police station.

The 18-year-old complainant was in the restaurant with her family on Monday night when the incident happened. The woman noticed the man recording her as she was entering the bathroom.

“It is an open roof restaurant. He had climbed up and was recording,” said senior PI Shewale.

When the woman rushed out to confront him, he fled from the restaurant, according to the complainant.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Chaturshrungi police station.

top news
Health ministry sends experts to bird flu-hit states, no human case found yet
Health ministry sends experts to bird flu-hit states, no human case found yet
Revoke order for 100% capacity in cinema halls, Centre tells Tamil Nadu
Revoke order for 100% capacity in cinema halls, Centre tells Tamil Nadu
Afghanistan busted Chinese spy ring, kept it a secret. NDS chief explains why
Afghanistan busted Chinese spy ring, kept it a secret. NDS chief explains why
As snow blankets Kashmir, administration draws flak for slow response
As snow blankets Kashmir, administration draws flak for slow response
Ahead of launch, Centre issues warning against fake ‘Co-WIN’ apps
Ahead of launch, Centre issues warning against fake ‘Co-WIN’ apps
Pujara on cusp of landmark at venue where he scored last ton 2 years ago
Pujara on cusp of landmark at venue where he scored last ton 2 years ago
Trump bars US transactions with 8 Chinese apps. Here are other such bans
Trump bars US transactions with 8 Chinese apps. Here are other such bans
‘Not annoyed but…’: Ajinkya Rahane on quarantine protocols ahead of Sydney Test
‘Not annoyed but…’: Ajinkya Rahane on quarantine protocols ahead of Sydney Test
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In