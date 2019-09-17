e-paper
19 hurt as cops lathicharge protesting computer teachers in Panchkula

Were demanding regularisation of 3,216 assistant teachers of computer science

cities Updated: Sep 17, 2019 01:05 IST
HT Correspondent
Police used water cannons and lathicharge to disperse the agitating computer teachers in Panchkula on Monday.
Around 19 teachers including six women were injured as police resorted to lathicharge and use of water cannons to stop over 200 computer teachers who were marching towards the Panchkula deputy commissioner (DC) office in Sector 1 on Monday.

The protesters had earlier closed the gates of Shiksha Sadan in Sector 5 as part of their ongoing agitation against the government’s failure in regularising the jobs of teachers. The protesters had been sitting on dharnas, seeking a meeting with Haryana chief minister.

On Monday, the protesters moved towards DC office and sat on the road leading to the mini-secretariat, demanding regularisation of 3,216 assistant teachers of computer science.  

Meanwhile, residents were left hassled as the police had to block the road leading towards Sector 1 for an hour.

“The government assured us that they will raise our salary and provide us facilities in line with the regular staff but to no avail. We are forced to intensify our protest as the government is not listening to our demands,” said Suresh Nain, vice-president of the Haryana State Teachers’ Association.

He said the cops did not even spare the women as they were dragged on the road and beaten up.

Most of the protesters were detained by the police and the injured were later taken to the civil hospital in Sector 6 for first aid.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 01:04 IST

