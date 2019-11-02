19 injured as buses collide in Murbad; driver booked

cities

As many as 19 people were injured in an accident involving two buses and a car on the Kalyan–Murbad road, 72 km from Mumbai, on Thursday evening. One of the bus drivers has been booked for negligence, said police. No fatalities were reported, and injured passengers were taken to three hospitals, said the police. One of the injured includes Murbad MLA Digambar Vishe, who suffered a fracture on his hand. Vishe is recuperating at a hospital in Murbad.

The incident took place at Kharbachi Wadi, when a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (ST) bus and a private bus collided head on. The car that Vishe was travelling in was trailing behind the ST bus and crashed into it when the collision happened between the buses. Shirish Chaudhari, police sub inspector, Murbad police station, said the buses were travelling in opposite directions — the ST bus was travelling towards Murbad, while the other one was headed towards Mumbai.

“The ST bus driver was speeding when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the private bus. As a result, the car that was behind the ST bus also dashed into it,” said Chaudhari. The front portions of both buses have been damaged. “Both drivers jumped out in time and escaped with only injuries,” said Chaudhari.

The Murbad police have booked the ST bus driver, Eknath Jadhav, 33, for negligence under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Motor Vehicle (MV) Act. Jadhav is currently admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) and suffering from head and leg injuries.

Further action against him will be taken after he is discharged, said police.

“I was headed to my native place when the incident took place. Many passengers were injured in the accident. I also suffered a hand fracture. This is a case of negligence and the police should investigate it,” said Vishe.

