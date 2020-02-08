e-paper
194kg heroin haul: Punjabi movie actor Mantej Mann held

The ‘Gangster vs State’ fame actor was involved in the racket, say police; remanded in 4-day police custody

cities Updated: Feb 08, 2020 22:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The anti-drug special task force (STF) of Punjab Police has arrested lead actor of Punjabi movie “Gangster vs State” Mantej Mann in connection with the recovery of 194kg of heroin from a house in Sultanwind area of Amritsar on January 31. The movie was released in 2019.

The seizure was made after the arrest of six people, including an Afghan national and a woman.

STF inspector general of police Kaushtubh Sharma said Mann was arrested following interrogation of the arrested accused.

A senior STF official said: “During interrogation, it came to light that Mann was involved in the racket.” It is being said that Mann was in contact with the kingpin of the racket, Simranjit Singh Sandhu, and cleared two-three heroin consignments.

He was produced in a local court on Saturday and has been remanded in four-day police custody.

Earlier, the authorities believed that the 194 kg heroin seized on January 31 was part of a 300kg consignment that they suspect reached Mandvi coast in Gujarat in 2018.

Kingpin of the racket Simranjit Singh Sandhu was recently arrested in Italy on the basis of a red corner notice (RCN) issued by Interpol on the request of Gujarat Police.

