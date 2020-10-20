2.2 lakh final-year students from colleges affiliated to University of Mumbai complete exams online

cities

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 00:21 IST

Close to 2.2 lakh final-year students from over 800 colleges affiliated with the University of Mumbai (MU) have given their online exams, revealed a statement released by the varsity late on Monday evening.

“Over 400 exams were held online, in which over 1.58 lakh fresh candidates as well as 67,500 students with backlogs/allowed to keep term (ATKT) appeared for their papers,” read the statement.

It further stated that these figures include students studying at the various university departments as well as all affiliated colleges.

“As assessment have begun, we hope to declare results at the earliest,” said a spokesperson for the varsity.

This year, exams for the final-year batch were delayed by almost six months owing to the Covid-19 outbreak. MU decentralised the examination system by grouping six to 10 colleges together under one cluster and gave the institutes a free hand to the clusters to hold exams as per their schedule and with the service provider of their choice.

Around 23,000 students with MU’s Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) are appearing for their online exams. After the first session of online exams were marred with technical glitches, the re-examination started from Monday for students with backlogs and exams for fresh candidates will begin from October 26.