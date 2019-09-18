2.5 years of Yogi govt: Minister says promises to farmers kept

cities

GREATER NOIDA: The Uttar Pradesh minister in-charge of Gautam Budh Nagar, Jai Pratap Singh, who is also the cabinet minister for medical, health, family welfare, mother and child welfare, Wednesday said the state government has changed the ‘old traditional style’ of working and performed well in the last 30 months. He said the revenue collection has increased in all departments and so has the development of the state.

Singh was addressing media on completion of 2.5 years of Yogi Adityanath government, which was formed on March 19, 2017 in the Uttar Pradesh.

“We have waived loans of 86 lakh farmers amounting to a total of ₹36,000 crore in the last 2.5 years. We had promised farmers that all small farmer loans will be waived and we have fulfilled that promise,” Singh, who was earlier excise minister, said.

After the cabinet reshuffle, the government changed his portfolio to health.

“Our government has started awarding mining contracts via e-auction, doing away with the old system. As a result, we have increased the revenue collection from ₹14,000 crore in fiscal 2017-18 to ₹30,000 crore in fiscal 2018-19. Likewise, we will increase the excise department revenue from the present ₹20,000 crore to ₹30,000 crore by 2019 end,” Singh said.

“We have paid ₹72,000 sugarcane dues to farmers and only around ₹7,000 crore is left to be paid. We have provided 80% subsidy on irrigation projects taken by farmers to increase yield and save groundwater. We have also provided a 55% subsidy on solar pumps to farmers who are adopting new technologies in farming,” Singh said.

The state government has constructed 80,000km of road in its drive to repair old road and reconstruct the patchy roads across the state.

“Our government has provided road connectivity to all villages, tehsils and even to villages with a population of just 250. We have purchased rabi crops (winter crops) wheat, barley, mustard, sesame and peas directly from farmers to increase their income. We have encouraged farmers to adopt hi-tech farming to increase yield,” Singh said.

