2 booked for impersonating as Union cabinet secretary

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 22:24 IST

The Karnal police have booked two men for impersonating as Union cabinet secretary and making a phone call to the Karnal deputy commissioner in September last year for transferring an arm licence from Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh to Karnal.

A complaint in this regard was made by under-secretary, home affairs, government of India, Rajesh Ranjan to the the Delhi Police. The complaint was forwarded to the Karnal police by Rajesh Deo, deputy commissioner of police, Delhi (crime).

The Karnal police have registered an FIR against Vijay Kumar, contractual executive assistant in the ministry of home affairs, and Baldev Singh, a resident of Guniana village of Karnal under Sections 419 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

As per the complaint, the accused allegedly made a phone call to the then Karnal DC Vinay Pratap Singh from a landline number (011-23444226) on September 4 last year. The caller identified himself as cabinet secretary and asked the deputy commissioner to transfer an arms licence from Hardoi to Karnal.

“The landline number 011-23444226 was reportedly listed against a deputy director in the ministry of home affairs (NATGRID). But it is difficult to locate from which office the call was made as NATGRID has several offices,” read the complaint.

“But the beneficiary of the said licence (Baldev Singh) belongs to Karnal, Haryana,” it added.

Karnal superintendent of police (SP) Surender Singh Bhoria said a DSP will supervise the investigation into the matter.