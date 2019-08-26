2 booked for raping 50-yr-old widow in Tarn Taran

cities

Two men were booked for raping a 50-yr-old widow in Muradpura village under Tarn Taran sub-division, police said on Sunday. The addresses of the accused—Surjit Singh and Kamaljit Singh—are yet to be ascertained.

In her complaint the victim stated that a cheque bounce case had been pending against her in the court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM) Sumit Bhalla. “On July 30, as I waited outside the court, I met the accused who were also there for work. When I came out after my hearing, the two men told me they had a car and would drop me home, to which I agreed. When we reached home, I offered them tea, after which they left.”

On August 19, at around 3 pm, she said the two men scaled the wall, entered her home and raped her. She told her relatives about the incident and lodged a complaint with the police on Saturday.

Sub-inspector (SI) Baljit Kaur, who is investigating the case, said, “A case under Sections 376-D (rape), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian penal code (IPC) has been registered against the accused. Efforts are on to nab the accused.”

