2 dead, 53 new cases detected in Ludhiana district

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 00:40 IST

Two city residents succumbed to Covid-19 even as the district recorded 53 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. The district’s cumulative count now stands at 24,649. While 23,285 patients have recovered, 958 lost the battle to the virus. The district now has 403 active cases.

The deceased include a 54-year-old male from Lakkar Bazar area and an 82-year-old male from Gurdev Nagar. Of the 53 who tested positive, one was a health care worker, 12 were contacts of positive patients, 12 were from outpatient departments of different hospitals and 23 were patients with influenza-like symptoms, among others.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Varinder Sharma said that swab samples of 2,222 suspected patients were sent for testing on Sunday. He appealed to the residents to follow all directions issued by the state government to prevent the spread of Covid.