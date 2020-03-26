Covid-19: 2 elderly women test positive in Punjab, total count 33

cities

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 22:58 IST

An elderly woman from Jalandhar city and the mother of Pathlawa village sarpanch in SBS Nagar district’s Banga sub-division were tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, taking the total number of people infected by the disease to 33 in Punjab.

In an official statement, the state health department said of a total of 722 samples collected across Punjab, results of which 346 tested negative while 376 samples are awaited.

The department officials said the 72-year-old woman from Jalandhar is undergoing treatment at the Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), Ludhiana, where she got admitted on March 21 as she had cough, fever and breathlessness since March 16.

Soon after she was found positive, the lane in Nijatam Nagar locality near Nakodar Chowk in Jalandhar where her house is located was sealed on Thursday as a precautionary measure to check the spread of the infection.

The health officials said the 72-year-old woman recently attended an annual function of Advait Swaroop Ashram in her locality from March 10 to 12 where thousands of devotees, including a large number of NRIs, were present.

The health department and the district administration have started a drive to trace close contacts of the patient so that they could be kept under observation.

Also, the health officials said they are yet to get information about an Italy-returned woman who attended the religious congregation along with the 62-year-old patient.

In SBS Nagar, with the 73-year-old mother of Pathlawa sarpanch testing positive, the number of positive cases reached 19, the maximum among all districts of Punjab.

As many as 23 persons who came in contact with Baldev Singh (70) of Banga have been infected by the virus.

They include his 14 family members, three relatives from Phillaur, two who returned from Germany via Italy along with him, his two close contacts from Hoshiarpur district and the Pathlawa sarpanch and his mother. Baldev died due to coronavirus last Wednesday.

Besides 19 persons found positive in SBS Nagar, five cases have been reported from Mohali, four from Jalandhar, three from Hoshiarpur, and one each from Ludhiana and Amritsar.



Samples of 2 collected in Hoshiarpur

Health officials in Hoshiarpur on Thursday collected samples of two suspected elderly female patients, including an 85-year-old and a 95-year-old, from Chakkowal block of the district.

Hoshiarpur civil surgeon Dr Jasvir Singh said the two have been kept under isolation at the civil hospital. The health officials said the two attended the Hola Mohalla celebrations at Anandpur Sahib earlier this month.

Four villages — Posi, Amme Jattan, Binjo and Basiala — of Hoshiarpur district’s Garhshankar sub-division were sealed by the district administration on Thursday. Police teams were deployed to maintain a vigil and no outsider was allowed to enter the villages.

Earlier, Moranwali village of the district was sealed after two positive case were reported.