2 employees booked in Ludhiana for theft at shawl factory

cities

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 22:47 IST

Police on Thursday booked two unidentified employees of Shingora Shawls for stealing shawls from the firm’s factory and selling them to shopkeepers in the city.

The cops have also booked two shopkeepers who were found selling the ‘stolen’ shawls in the market which were meant to be exported.

A complaint was given to the cops by firm director Mridula Jain. In her complaint, she said that she came to know that the shawls manufactured in her factory were being sold at Brand Station in Geeta Colony of Moga as well as in Top Shop Store at Caliber Plaza, Bhadaur House. The police have booked the owners of the two shops.

She added that the shawls which were to be exported outside the country were stolen by her employees.

Based on the complaint, the Focal Point police registered a case under Sections 379 (punishment for theft) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

ASI Kulwant Chand, the investigating officer in the case, said the accused will be arrested soon.