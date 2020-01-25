2 girls fake kidnapping after failing to finish homework

cities

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 23:20 IST

Two Class 4 students, both 11 years old, staged their own kidnapping on Wednesday evening in Mira Road as they failed to do their homework, the police said. Naya Nagar police said the girls got the idea from a television crime show.

“The girls said their teacher told them that she would complain against them to their parents since they had not completed their homework. Fearing this they took a Virar local after school. One of the girls later called her father from a juice vendor’s phone in Virar and told him that she and her friend had been kidnapped by a woman,” said senior police inspector Kailash Barve, Naya Nagar police station.

The parents of both girls rushed to the police after receiving the call. “We registered a case of kidnapping and began the investigation. In the meanwhile, the girls roamed around the streets of Virar and later at night, took a local train to Mira Road and returned home,” said Barve.

However, when the police questioned the girls separately, they both gave different versions of what had happened.

According to one of the girls, a vehicle without a registration number was parked near their school. A woman, who was wearing a mask, pulled them inside the vehicle and drove towards Virar. The windows were tinted and thus they couldn’t be spotted by the passers-by, the girl said.

“The girl further said that the woman had threatened them at knifepoint to stop from screaming. When they reached Virar, the girls bit the woman’s hand and managed to escape after the car had stopped in the traffic,” said Barve.

The girl further said the woman tried to chase them, but was scared after seeing the crowd.

This version, however, did not corroborate with the statement given by her classmate. “We checked the CCTV footage of the shops from the area where the girls said they were kidnapped, but did not get any evidence. It was clear that they had cooked up the story. They had staged the act after watching it on a popular crime show on TV,” said Barve.

The officers then spoke to their parents and let the girls go with a stern warning. “We told them to focus on their studies as their parents, who are labourers, managed to admit them in a English-medium school for their future,” said Barve.