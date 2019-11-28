e-paper
2 killed, 3 injured as tempo knocks down bikes in Sion

cities Updated: Nov 28, 2019 00:24 IST
Faisal Tandel
Faisal Tandel
Hindustantimes
         

Two people were killed and three others were injured after a 30-year-old tempo driver lost control of his vehicle and knocked down three bikes on Sion bridge on Wednesday.

The incident, according to police, took place between 3.30pm and 3.45pm. The driver, Aadesh Suresh Wankhede, lost control of his vehicle and rammed into three bikes coming from the opposite direction.

According to the police officers, the victims have been identified as Abdul Wahid Mohammed Roshan, 45 and Khalida Abdul Wahid, 40, while the injured are Abbas Ali Shaikh, 38; Badshah Moinuddin, 26 and Umesh Sahani, 42. Wankhede has been arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

