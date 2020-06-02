e-paper
2 masked assailants shoot Ludhiana farmer point blank, victim survives

The accused, who had covered their faces, have been captured by the CCTVs installed in the area

cities Updated: Jun 02, 2020 21:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Two armed assailants shot a framer at point-blank range outside his house in Kot Mann village of Sidhwan Bet on Monday evening. However, the victim survived.

The Sidhwan Bet police have lodged an FIR against the unidentified accused for attempting to murder Pavittar Singh (50).

The accused, who had covered their faces, have been captured by the CCTVs installed in the area.

The police suspect rivalry behind the crime. As per them, the victim was engaged in a land dispute with his brother.

In his police complaint, victim’s son Hardeep Singh stated that two masked motorcycle-borne men showed up at their door on Monday evening and asked for Pavittar. “As my father came out of the house, the accused flashed a gun and opened fire. The accused shot my father at point-blank range leaving him injured and fled,” Hardeep said.

Pavittar was rushed to hospital where he underwent surgery and survived.

Sidhwan Bet SHO inspector Rajesh Thakur said a case of attempt to murder has been registered against the accused. As per the CCTV footage, one of the assailants was wearing a turban, he added.

