2 tremors felt in Palghar district again, no one injured

cities

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 00:35 IST

Two fresh tremors measuring 3.8 and 2.5 magnitude on the Richter scale were recorded in Dahanu on Tuesday. No casualty or damage to property was reported.

Vivekanand Kadam, chief of Palghar district disaster management cell, said, “First tremor measuring 3.8 magnitude on Richter scale was recorded around 9.50am and another tremor measuring 2.5 magnitude was recorded at 10.15am.” On 7 September, a mild tremor of 3.5 magnitude on the Richter scale was recorded in Dahanu.

Newly appointed Palghar collector Dr Manik Gulsale along with senior officials visited the quake spots in Dahanu and Talasari. He also visited some houses where cracks had developed.

Four earthquakes measuring 2.8, 4, 3.6 and 2.7 respectively on the Richter scale were recorded in Dahanu villages on September 5. No casualty or damage to property was reported.

People of Dapcheri, Talasari, Dongripada, Amboli, Dhanivare, Osarvira, Kasa, Bordi, Dhundalwadi, Shisne and other villages ran out of their homes in panic and stayed the night outside even as the Talasari police made public announcements, asking them not to panic.

On 23 August morning at around 1139 hrs a mild tremor measuring 2.8 was recorded at Aaina village in Dahanu.

Since November 2018, villages around Dhundalwadi and other areas of Dahanu have been experiencing mild tremors at regular intervals, creating fears in the minds of locals.

In July 2019, 55-year-old Rishya Meghwali, a resident of Vasavalpada, Dahanu, died after a portion of the roof of his floor came crashing down on him when a tremor had hit the region. Meghwali’s wife had suffered also minor injuries. Another tremor was recorded in February 2019, when two-year-old Vaibhavi Bhuyal of Haladwadi, Talasari, died in a similar mishap.