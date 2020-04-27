e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 2-year-old girl, her mother test positive for Covid-19 in Thane

2-year-old girl, her mother test positive for Covid-19 in Thane

cities Updated: Apr 27, 2020 22:07 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Hindustantimes
         

A two-year-old girl and her 28-year-old mother from Diva were among 15 people who tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday in Thane. An eight-year-old boy also tested positive.

The total number of cases in Thane has risen to 241.

“We are yet to trace the contacts of the mother and child. Most cases detected recently are of people who had been in contact with positive patients,” said Sandeep Malvi, public relations officer, Thane Municipal Corporation.

top news
3 IRS officers stripped of their charge for creating panic with tax hike report
3 IRS officers stripped of their charge for creating panic with tax hike report
‘How do you enforce lockdown and open shops?’ asks Mamata Banerjee
‘How do you enforce lockdown and open shops?’ asks Mamata Banerjee
Singapore, Kuwait record highest number of Indians infected with Covid-19
Singapore, Kuwait record highest number of Indians infected with Covid-19
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Therapy, jobs, recipes: That’s what India is searching for on Google
Therapy, jobs, recipes: That’s what India is searching for on Google
Never Have I Ever review: New Netflix show takes desi drama worldwide
Never Have I Ever review: New Netflix show takes desi drama worldwide
‘He has set the bar so high’: Williamson picks best batsman across formats
‘He has set the bar so high’: Williamson picks best batsman across formats
Agra on its way to becoming U.P’s Wuhan? Shocking video goes viral I HT Debates
Agra on its way to becoming U.P’s Wuhan? Shocking video goes viral I HT Debates
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus lockdownCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiHrithik RoshanRajasthan Covid-19 CasesTelangana COVID-19 CasesGujarat Covid-19 casesKanika Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities