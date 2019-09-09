22-yr-old ends life by hanging self

cities

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 22:21 IST

Upset over poor academic record, a 22-year-old BTech student of the Punjabi University’s college of engineering has allegedly committed suicide by hanging self from a ceiling fan at the Baba Banda Singh Bahadur hostel on Monday.

The deceased was a resident of Hamirpur district in Himachal Pradesh. He had started his BTech in computer engineering in 2015 and had completed the final semester in 2019. He had reappears in multiple subjects during the course of the four-year degree.

Urban Estate station house officer (SHO) Harry Boparai said they got information from the varsity management about the incident, following which, police rushed to the spot and found the youth hanging from the ceiling fan at the hostel.

“Though no suicide note was found, his fellow students told police that the deceased was upset since the past two days over reappear in multiple subjects. He had failed to get a job during the recent placement drive carried out by the university,” the SHO said.

Deceased’s parents reached Patiala on Monday evening and police are recording their statements. The room in which the body was found hanging, was not allotted to the deceased.

“he had gone to the university a few days back for compartment examination and placement drive and was putting up with a friend at a private accommodation. The room in which the body was found was current unoccupied,” said Nishan Singh Deol, university provost. He added that the deceased had visited the hostel on Monday morning to meet his friends.

Police have started inquest proceedings under Section 174 (to enquire and report on suicide, etc) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) after recording statement of the deceased’s family.

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 22:21 IST