220 kV transmission line commissioned from Nakodar substation to Laddowal

cities

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 22:28 IST

To augment power supply in the district, the Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL) has commissioned a double circuit line of 220 kV capacity from the 400 kV Nakodar substation to the Laddowal substation.

The transmission line from Nakodar is the first among several upgrading projects that the transmission department has planned for this financial year.

The new line will serve as a back-up for major areas in the west circle including Ferozepur Road, Hambra Road, the areas adjoining the DC complex, currently getting supply from the main grid of 400 kV Lalton Kalan.

Yogesh Tandon, chief engineer (protection and maintenance), PSTCL, said the project had cost ₹40 crore. The transmission tower for carrying 220 kV line circuit line was installed near the Satluj last week.

Tandon said the project was light of the day after two-and-a-half-years of litigation.

“The augmentation project was in limbo for two-and-a-half years due to a court case on the land, where the infrastructure was to be set up. One-and-a-half months ago, the Punjab and Haryana court announced the judgement in our favour after the state government intervention,” said Tandon.

“Power reliability of Ludhiana has increased manifold with its connections to the Nakodar substation that is currently being fed by power generated by the Nabha Power Limited (NPL) from the thermal power station in Rajpura,” ihe added.

‘NO OUTAGES DURING NEXT SUMMER’

Besides the double circuit line from Nakodar, the department is also in the process of upgrading 100 MVA (megavolt ampere) transformer to 160 MVA of the Ferozepur road substation at a cost of ₹7 crore.

“Work is still under process. It will take another two months to upgrade the transformer,” the official informed.

Besides, the PSTCL is also in the process of increasing the reliability of double bus bar by 220 kV at the Dhandari Kalan substation along with elevating two MVA transformers of 100 MVA capacity to 160 MVA.

“The enhancement of the Dhandari Kalan substation will cater to the increasing power demand of the industrial sector. All this upcoming interim augmentation will ensure that there are no power outages and sufficient back-up in case of any grid failure,” Tandon said.

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 22:19 IST