23,000 runners brave rain at the Thane Mayor Varsha Marathon

More than 23,000 sprinters from across the state participated in the 30th Thane Mayor Varsha Marathon on Sunday. The city received some showers in the morning, but it did not deter the spirits of the participants of the 21-km marathon.

The race began at 6.30am from the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) headquarters in Panchpakhadi, and the 21-km long trail included the Teen Haath naka, Wagle Estate, Shivai Nagar and Vasant Vihar.

A day before the marathon, the authorities had faced flak because the initial routes of the 21-km marathon were riddled with potholes. But on Sunday morning, the authorities had filled the potholes. “The run was smooth and the arrangements were also better than last year,” said Amlesh Karle, who participated in the 10-km race.

This was the first edition of the marathon in which women participated in the 21-km half marathon. “I had participated in 2017 for the 15-km event. This year, I was really looking forward to the marathon, as it is for the first time that women were allowed for the entire 21-km trail,” said 23-year-old Nashik resident Arati Patil, who won the 21-km women’s category.

Karansingh Ghisaram secured the first place among the men in the same category.

Children and senior citizens also participated in the event .

During the under-15 event for boys, a stampede-like situation occurred on the race track, in which one of the participants hurt his ankle severely.

However, the police force deployed at the track prevented any untoward incident from taking place.

“Around 20 athletes were brought to the medical room, but none had major injuries. We provided them with first aid and medication,” said Jhanvi Bellare, in-charge of the medical room.

Some participants also complained that the special foot massage service, meant for the visually-impaired participants, was used by the security personnel deployed by the municipal corporation.

TMC public relations officer Sandeep Malvi said, “Certain incidents cannot be avoided, but overall we tried to organise a smooth marathon and it was a success.”

