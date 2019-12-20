e-paper
Home / Cities / 24-year-old mechanic ends life in Ludhiana

24-year-old mechanic ends life in Ludhiana

Dec 20, 2019
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
  A 24-year-old mechanic ended his life by hanging himself from a tree near a canal in Jargari village on Friday. 

He was a resident of Bhadewal village in Payal tehsil of the district. 

According to police, he was reeling under depression for past few months. 

Rouni police post in-charge assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Pavittar Singh said the mechanic’s father, a truck driver, told them that his son had started staying quiet lately.

“He used to repair CCTV cameras at a shop in Malerkotla. He left for his job in the morning, but didn’t return. His body was later found hanging from a tree in Jargari, a village close to ours,” his father said. 

The mechanic is survived by parents and a sister, who is married. The ASI said the mechanic’s body was handed over to his family members after autopsy and inquest proceedings were initiated under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). 

Teen labourer commits suicide 

In another similar incident, a 17-year-old migrant labourer from UP committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his rented accommodation on Shivpuri Road. 

He used to live with his parents and elder brother’s family. Head constable Amar Chand said no suicide note was recovered from the spot. Inquest proceedings were initiated on the basis of his father’s statement, the cop said.

