24x7 entertainment in Pune: Hoteliers cautiously optimistic 

cities

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 20:45 IST

PUNE With state tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray announcing that malls, multiplexes, shops and restaurants can stay open 24x7, without serving any alcohol, “if Punekars so desire”, has been met by a cautious optimism by the city’s hotel fraternity.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar was quick to douse any spectre of an immediate change by stating on Sunday that he is “a little sceptical of this idea working in Pune,” and that he will “take a decision only after seeing the results of the Mumbai night-life experience”.

Mumbai is likely to be the first city in the state to have a 24x7 shopping and entertainment rule.

Ganesh Shetty, president of the Pune Restaurants and Hotel Association (Praha), said, “We welcome the move and we are ready to serve the city 24x7. Infact it could be tried out in some parts of the city, where it is necessary like Kondhwa, Hinjewadi, Shivajinagar, Swargate, Vimannagar, Koregaon Park, Kalyaninagar and Baner, but only if it is an economically viable solution.”

“As long the government is working in conjugation with the hoteliers, and in public utility areas, it is a good idea... but it will work in certain sectors of hospitality,” said Praful Chandawarkar, owner of Malaka Spice.

According to Siddharth Mahadik, owner of Le Plasir, it should not be applicable to everyone. “To begin a 24X7 service one must also look at how much a place can make its employees work. It is important to take that into account.

Act in place

In January 2018, the state government issued a notification, amending the Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Services) Act to allow shops, malls, restaurants that do not serve alcohol, to operate all night long.

.