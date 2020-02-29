e-paper
25-acre land to be acquired in Tarn Taran village for law varsity

25-acre land to be acquired in Tarn Taran village for law varsity

Classes to begin at temporary campus from July this year

cities Updated: Feb 29, 2020 22:23 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Member of Parliament (MP) from Khadoor Sahib Jasbir Singh Dimpa on Saturday said 25-acre land will be acquired for the construction of state’s first law university at Kairon village in Patti subdivision of the district.

He said the classes of the law university will begin from the coming academic session in July this year at the temporary university campus in the hostel building of the Government Girls Secondary School, Kairon.

After inspecting the site proposed for the construction of the law university, Dimpa said, “I would like to thank Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh for announcing such an important project for our district. The university, to be named after Guru Teg Bahadur, will be built at a cost of Rs 250 crore.”

He said the government is making arrangements for running the classes from July at the temporary campus while the construction of the permanent campus will start soon.

“Besides boosting the education standard in the border district, the setting up of the law university will increase employment opportunities in the area,” Dimpa said.

Tarn Taran deputy commissioner (DC) Pardeep Sabharwal also accompanied the MP during the inspection of proposed site.

