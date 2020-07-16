25 pvt hospitals, nursing homes slapped with show cause notice for not updating bed status in Pune

cities

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 17:59 IST

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday issued show cause notices to 25 private hospitals and nursing homes for not updating real-time dashboard on bed information.

Additional municipal commissioner Rubal Agrawal said, “We issued the notices as it was leading to confusion among citizens. We have received media reports and complaints from residents that critical patients are not getting beds in private hospitals.”

The divisional commissionerate has set up the real-time dashboard www.divcommpunecovid.com/ccs for update on bed availability status in Pune city and the region, but authorities found negligence by private hospitals despite instruction.

Agrawal said, “As the information is not regularly updated, patients rush to hospitals only to be denied medical attention citing bed shortage. Regular updating will not cause such situations.”

Officer on special duty at divisional commissioner office Saurabh Rao has appointed five deputy collector-level officers to monitor bed situation in private hospitals.

Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar on Wednesday evening issued a show cause notice to a hospital at Baner that denied admission to a Covid-19 patient and suggested another hospital. The patient later died in an ambulance, according to a PMC press statement. PMC also issued notice to a hospital near Pune railway station for overcharging a Covid-19 patient.

Ward officers to act against pvt hospitals

PMC empowers regional ward officers to take action against private hospitals for overcharging and denying admission to patients. The officials are also asked to visit hospitals to verify bed availability status. Additional municipal commissioner Rubal Agrawal said that fifteen ward officers had been empowered to take action against private hospitals not following given instructions.