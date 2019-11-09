25-year-old killed in lift mishap in Thane

cities

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 00:45 IST

A 25-year-old labourer, working in an elevator shaft in an under-construction building in Thane, died after the lift accidentally collapsed on him on Friday. Abhishek Vishwakarma died on the spot after his head was severed from his body.

The incident took place around 6pm in a ground-plus-18-storey structure.

A team from the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) arrived at the spot half an hour later. “Vishwakarma was standing on the iron railings in the shaft on the 15th floor, when the stalled elevator accidentally collapsed. His neck got stuck between the railing and the lift, and his head was severed,” said an RDMC official.

The police has registered an accidental death report (ADR). The victim was found wearing safety gear, said police.

“The victim originally hails from Uttar Pradesh. We have registered an ADR and his body has been sent to Thane Civil Hospital,” said KR Khairnar, senior police inspector, Kasarvadavali police station.