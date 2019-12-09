25-yr-old travelling on train found dead on railway tracks

cities

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 00:41 IST

A motorman found the body of a 25-year-old man on railway tracks on Sunday afternoon between Mumbra and Kalwa stations. The motorman, Arun Gawli, was driving a Parel-bound train on Central Railway (CR), when he noticed a body on the tracks and stopped the train. With the help of a guard, he took the body to Kalwa station. The body was then sent to the Thane Civil Hospital for post-mortem.

Police has identified the body as that of a Yusuf Khan, and has contacted his family members.

“Upon investigation, the police found some identification cards and a train ticket from his pockets. Based on the cards, his family was contacted. The train ticket suggests that he was probably travelling in a train and somehow fell down from the footboard. However, an investigation is on to ascertain what happened,” said Smita Dhakne, senior police inspector, Thane Government Railway Police (GRP).

“According to his family members, Khan was headed to meet his brother who resides in Santacruz. We suspect that he was probably hanging outside the door and was hit by an electric pole, because he fell adjacent to an electric pole. The impact of the fall must have killed him on the spot,” added Dhakne.

According to GRP, there was no mega block on the line on Sunday, and chance of overcrowding in was also low as it was not peak hour. GRP said they would continue investigations to find out how Khan fell from the train.

In a similar mishap, a 30-year-old woman had fallen from a local train between Mumbra and Kalwa railway stations in February. The woman was hanging on the footboard when she lost control due to overcrowding on a CSMT-bound local train. She had sustained severe injuries and was hospitalised for many days.