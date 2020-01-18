27-year-old dies of heart attack while playing PUBG in Pune

cities

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 21:17 IST

PUNE: A 27-year-old suffered a heart attack while playing a mobile video game called PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PubG) at his house in Ravet. He suffered a heart attack on Thursday and died while under treatment on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Harshal Devidas Memane, 27, a resident of Shinde vasti area of Ravet in Pimpri Chinchwad.

According to the police, Harshal was addicted to PUBG. He was playing the game, which is known to be violent, at his house on Thursday afternoon around 4pm when he collapsed, alarming his family members. He was rushed to Ojas Multispecialtiy Hospital in Bondhwe chowk, Ravet. The doctors referred him to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) hospital in Pimpri where he died under treatment late on Friday night.

“In the advance report, the doctors have said that his nerves got stretched in excitement and the blood flow stopped due to which he suffered a heart attack which killed him. His family members say that he was playing PubG when he collapsed. Intra-cerebral bleeding with brain tissue necrosis was the cause of death,” said senior police inspector Manish Kalyankar of Dehuroad police station.

Harshal had studied up to Class 10 and is survived by his farmer parents, two brothers and a sister. He used to work as a housekeeping executive until two years ago.

“His parents told us that he constantly played PUBG for the past two years and did not take up any job,” said senior PI Kalyankar.

A medico legal case has been registered at Dehuroad police station in Pimpri Chinchwad police jurisdiction.