e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 18, 2020
Home / Cities / 27-year-old dies of heart attack while playing PUBG in Pune

27-year-old dies of heart attack while playing PUBG in Pune

cities Updated: Jan 18, 2020 21:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE: A 27-year-old suffered a heart attack while playing a mobile video game called PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PubG) at his house in Ravet. He suffered a heart attack on Thursday and died while under treatment on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Harshal Devidas Memane, 27, a resident of Shinde vasti area of Ravet in Pimpri Chinchwad.

According to the police, Harshal was addicted to PUBG. He was playing the game, which is known to be violent, at his house on Thursday afternoon around 4pm when he collapsed, alarming his family members. He was rushed to Ojas Multispecialtiy Hospital in Bondhwe chowk, Ravet. The doctors referred him to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) hospital in Pimpri where he died under treatment late on Friday night.

“In the advance report, the doctors have said that his nerves got stretched in excitement and the blood flow stopped due to which he suffered a heart attack which killed him. His family members say that he was playing PubG when he collapsed. Intra-cerebral bleeding with brain tissue necrosis was the cause of death,” said senior police inspector Manish Kalyankar of Dehuroad police station.

Harshal had studied up to Class 10 and is survived by his farmer parents, two brothers and a sister. He used to work as a housekeeping executive until two years ago.

“His parents told us that he constantly played PUBG for the past two years and did not take up any job,” said senior PI Kalyankar.

A medico legal case has been registered at Dehuroad police station in Pimpri Chinchwad police jurisdiction.

top news
Congress announces first list of 54 candidates for Delhi Assembly elections
Congress announces first list of 54 candidates for Delhi Assembly elections
DMK-Congress rift blows over after TNCC prez Alagiri calls on Stalin
DMK-Congress rift blows over after TNCC prez Alagiri calls on Stalin
Modi govt not foolish to penalise millions over NPR and census, says Chidambaram
Modi govt not foolish to penalise millions over NPR and census, says Chidambaram
Why Kohli and Co start as favourites in series decider against Australia
Why Kohli and Co start as favourites in series decider against Australia
Voice calls, SMS to be restored on prepaid mobiles across J&K
Voice calls, SMS to be restored on prepaid mobiles across J&K
‘How dare she?’: Delhi gang rape victim’s mother on Indira Jaising’s pardon urge
‘How dare she?’: Delhi gang rape victim’s mother on Indira Jaising’s pardon urge
‘It’s the left shoulder,’ Kohli provides update on Rohit’s nasty injury
‘It’s the left shoulder,’ Kohli provides update on Rohit’s nasty injury
Those opposing Savarkar should be put in Cellular jail for 2 days: Sanjay Raut
Those opposing Savarkar should be put in Cellular jail for 2 days: Sanjay Raut
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities