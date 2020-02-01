27-yr-old dies of drug overdose in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 23:03 IST

Was admitted to a de-addiction centre in the city two months back

Day after getting discharged from a de-addiction centre, a 27-year-old man died due to drug overdose in Jagraon on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Hardeep Singh of Mohalla Indira Colony, Jagraon. His father Baljinder Singh said he was a drug addict. The family had sent him to various de-addiction centres, but to no avail. Two months ago, he was admitted to a centre in Ludhiana from where he was discharged on Friday.

Police said Hardeep again managed to procure drugs and injected them in his veins and became unconscious due to overdose. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead. he is survived by parents, wife, four daughters and a son.

‘DRUGS EASILY AVAILABLE IN AREA’

Baljinder said drugs are easily available in Indira Colony and residents have often informed the police about the same repeatedly, but to no avail.

Jagraon City station house officer inspector Jagjit Singh said they reached the colony after being informed about the drug menace, adding that a hunt was on for peddlers. “We have asked the deceased’s family to record their statements for lodging an FIR,” he said.