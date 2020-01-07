e-paper
Home / Cities / 28-year-old kills self, cops suspect severe stress

28-year-old kills self, cops suspect severe stress

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 19:10 IST
Gurugram A 28-year-old man allegedly hanged himself at his Sector 5 residence on Monday evening. Police said they did not find any suicide note at the spot.

According to the police, the incident took place around 6.30pm, when the man’s family had gone to attend a relative’s birthday party in Bhim Nagar. The police said he was alone in his room on the terrace and his father was asleep in a room downstairs at the time of the incident. A family member, upon returning from the party, found the man hanging from a ceiling fan in his room.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that a preliminary probe found that the man was under severe stress as he was trying to overcome his narcotic addictions. “His family said that he was completing his education and trying to find a job. No suicide note has been recovered,” the police official said.

The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. His body was handed over to the family after an autopsy on Monday, the police said.

In another incident, a 40-year-old man was found dead on Monday night, in suspicious circumstances at his house in marble market near Sector 5. The police said the man worked as a labourer and had been staying in the city for at least seven years. He had been suffering from an ailment but the cause of death would be established after a post-mortem examination, the police said.

