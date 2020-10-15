e-paper
₹3.72 lakh, 20 card machines stolen from e-commerce firm’s office in Mohali

The DVR that recorded and stored the footages of CCTV cameras was also taken away.

cities Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 18:19 IST
HT Correspondent

Hindustan Times, Mohali
The theft took place on the night of October 11, but was reported to the police on October 14.
The theft took place on the night of October 11, but was reported to the police on October 14.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Thieves struck at the office of an e-commerce firm in Kumbra village here and decamped with Rs 3.72 lakh in cash, 20 card-swipe machines and a digital video recorder (DVR).

Though the theft took place on October 11, the firm’s manager lodged a complaint on Wednesday night.

Gurdeep Singh complained that when he reached the office on the morning of October 12, he noticed the locks of the gate lying broken and Rs 3.72 lakh in cash, along with POS (point of sale) machines missing. Besides, the DVR that recorded and stored the footages of CCTV cameras was also taken away.

Investigating officer ASI Rakesh Kumar said, “The incident took place on October 11, but the company manager informed us on Wednesday night, as they were investigating the case on their own. We are looking for clues to nab the thieves.”

A case under Sections 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Phase 8 police station.

