e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 3 armed men loot ₹5.5 lakh from co-operative bank in Gurdaspur

3 armed men loot ₹5.5 lakh from co-operative bank in Gurdaspur

cities Updated: Jul 29, 2020 19:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

GURDASPUR Three unidentified people on Wednesday looted ₹5.5 lakh in cash at gunpoint from a branch of the Gurdaspur Central Cooperative Bank in Ruliana village, 25 km from the district headquarters. The branch doesn’t have security guard, it is learnt.

Police said the incident took place around 11:40am when two of the three miscreants barged into the bank on the village’s outskirts, took the staff at gunpoint and decamped with the cash mentioned above.

At the time of the incident, cashier Sudarshan Chand and another employee Gurpreet Singh were present at the branch. “Two men with their faces covered entered the bank while their accomplice waited outside. After shaking hands with Gurpreet, the accused pointed pistols at us and asked to hand over the cash,” said the cashier.

“When we told them that there was no cash in the bank, they threatened to shoot us. We gave them ₹5.5 lakh. Before leaving the spot, the accused also took away our mobile phones and threatened to kill us if we complained to the police.”

He said the peon was out of the bank for some work. “When the peon returned, we reported the incident to the police and the village’s sarpanch,” he said.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rajinder Singh Sohal, who reached the spot soon after the incident, said their teams were working to ascertain the identity of the accused, and footages of the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras are being examined.

Kalanaur station house officer (SHO) Amandeep Singh said they have registered a case under sections 392 (robbery), 379 (theft), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian penal code (IPC) and 25-54-59 of the Arms Act against the accused. Further investigations are on, he said.

top news
Moments after Rafale fighter jets land, Rajnath Singh’s veiled warning to China
Moments after Rafale fighter jets land, Rajnath Singh’s veiled warning to China
LIVE: In Unlock 3, no night curfew from Aug 1; schools, colleges, metro to remain shut
LIVE: In Unlock 3, no night curfew from Aug 1; schools, colleges, metro to remain shut
Covid Unlock 3: Yoga institutes and gyms allowed to operate from August 5
Covid Unlock 3: Yoga institutes and gyms allowed to operate from August 5
CM Gehlot proposes House session from Aug 14, meets Guv’s 21-day condition
CM Gehlot proposes House session from Aug 14, meets Guv’s 21-day condition
Sachin Pilot congratulates Rajasthan’s new Congress chief, hopes he will be unbiased
Sachin Pilot congratulates Rajasthan’s new Congress chief, hopes he will be unbiased
‘Will punish IIT Bombay. Is it a child’s play?’: Supreme Court rebukes
‘Will punish IIT Bombay. Is it a child’s play?’: Supreme Court rebukes
Indian Air Force with Rafale has plan to take the fight to China
Indian Air Force with Rafale has plan to take the fight to China
Rafale boost for Air Force: How it helps India’s air power amid China tension
Rafale boost for Air Force: How it helps India’s air power amid China tension
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 Live UpdatesBSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesSanjay DuttMaharashtra 10th Result 2020Odisha Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In