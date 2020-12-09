3 criminals held after brief exchange of fire

cities

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 01:06 IST

In a joint operation, the special task forces (STFs) of Sonepat and Gurugram police arrested a ‘most-wanted’ criminal and his two accomplices after a brief exchange of fire in Sonepat’s Sector 6 on Tuesday.

The accused are Sohit alias Rancho, who was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head and his aides Bijender and Rahul alias Kala, all from Rohtak’s Mokhra village. Three pistols and a bike were also recovered from their possession.

STF DSP Vipin Kadyan said they had set up a naka near Sector 6 after getting inputs about the movement of criminals at 5.30am.

“On seeing cops, the criminals tried to flee from the spot on their bike. They opened fire at us.Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ashok Kumar, Sohit and Rahul got injured in the firing. The criminals were sent to civil hospital in Sonepat, from where doctors referred them to Rohtak’s PGIMS. The ASI’s condition is stable. We have registered a case of attempt to murder against them,” the DSP added.

Sohit was booked in seven cases, including murder and attempt to murder, at various police stations in Bhiwani, Rohtak and Sonepat districts.

Robbers’ gang busted

Five members of an interstate robbers’ gang were arrested by Kaithal police for hatching conspiracy to rob a petrol pump.

Kaithal SP Shashank Kumar Sawan said the crime investigation agency of the district police had also recovered five countrymade pistols, 51 cartridges and two bikes from their possession.

Police officials claimed that the accused were involved in several cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion and snatching registered at various police stations of Haryana and Punjab.

With their arrest, two cases of murder and fatal attack have also been solved.

The accused are Rajesh alias Raju, Balwinder alias Kaira of Patiala, Virender and Rakesh alias Kaka and Meenu. The police claimed that the accused are said to be from the Binny gang from Kalayat, whose kingpin is already in judicial custody.

They were produced in a court which sent them to judicial custody.