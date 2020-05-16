e-paper
3 head teachers get appreciation letters from DEO in Ludhiana

In GPS, Giaspura, authorities managed to enhance the strength by 400 students, taking the total to 2692.

cities Updated: May 16, 2020 00:06 IST
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
To recognise the efforts made by the government primary schools of the district in increasing enrolment for the new academic session, three head teachers received appreciation letters.
To recognise the efforts made by the government primary schools (GPS) of the district in increasing enrolment for the new academic session, three head teachers received appreciation letters from district education officer (elementary) Rajinder Kaur. They are Shivani Sood of GPS, Haibowal Khurd; Nisha Rani of GPS, Gaispura; and Barjinder Kaur of GPS, Kanganwal.

As many as 120 students have been enrolled for the new academic session in GPS, Haiboawl Khurd, taking its total strength to 820 students. Head teacher Shivani Sood said, “Till the last session, I had 700 students studying from pre-primary to Class 5. We keep visiting the nearby areas and held rallies in February to create awareness about the facilities available in our school. We also created an online performa to enrol students during the lockdown.”

In GPS, Giaspura, around 2,292 students were studying till Class 5. The authorities managed to enhance the strength by 400, taking the total to 2692. Head teacher Nisha Rani said, “We have qualified teachers and provide facilities such as free education, textbooks, school uniform, mid-day meals and smart classrooms. We received a good response from the parents and more than 400 new students have been enrolled in our school.”

At GPS, Kanganwal, the school authorities have enrolled 175 new students in different classes. Head teacher Barjinder Kaur said, “We started the enrolment process in February and received an overwhelming response from the parents. Our students have excelled by participating in games and the school building also received facelift, due to which many parents agreed to enrol their children in our school. Now, we have a strength of 775 students. After the lockdown was imposed, we started conducting admissions online.”

