e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 27, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 27, 2019
Home / Cities / 3 held in Patiala for printing fake currency

3 held in Patiala for printing fake currency

Deputy superintendent of police Varinderjit Singh said that fake currency of ₹1 lakh has been seized from the accused along with their computer, printing machine and photostat machine

cities Updated: Dec 27, 2019 12:37 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Asian News International
Three men involved in the printing of fake₹2,000 currency notes have been arrested in Patiala.
Three men involved in the printing of fake₹2,000 currency notes have been arrested in Patiala.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

Patiala (Punjab): The Patiala police have arrested three men allegedly for printing fake currency here.

The accused identified as Gogi Khan, Satpal Singh and Avtaar Singh were involved in the printing of fake₹2,000 currency notes, police said.

Deputy superintendent of police Varinderjit Singh said that fake currency of ₹1 lakh has been seized from the men along with their computer, printing machine and photostat machine.

top news
Row over Gen Rawat comment not his first. 5 times he courted controversy
Row over Gen Rawat comment not his first. 5 times he courted controversy
‘Time to be private’: Norwegian woman expelled for joining CAA protest
‘Time to be private’: Norwegian woman expelled for joining CAA protest
Kushal Punjabi in his suicide note: ‘No one responsible for my death’
Kushal Punjabi in his suicide note: ‘No one responsible for my death’
Kaneria threatens to expose PAK cricketers who discriminated against him
Kaneria threatens to expose PAK cricketers who discriminated against him
Internet shut in 21 UP districts, security beefed up over CAA protests
Internet shut in 21 UP districts, security beefed up over CAA protests
Renault readying rival to Brezza, Venue in compact SUV segment
Renault readying rival to Brezza, Venue in compact SUV segment
5 Indian cricketers to be part of Asia XI vs World XI match in Bangladesh
5 Indian cricketers to be part of Asia XI vs World XI match in Bangladesh
Watch: IAF bids farewell to MiG-27 with water salute at Jodhpur airbase
Watch: IAF bids farewell to MiG-27 with water salute at Jodhpur airbase
trending topics
CAA ProtestsDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiNaveen PatnaikSalman Khan birthdayKaranvir BohraSalman Khan’s birthday bashGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal Punjabi

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities