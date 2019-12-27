3 held in Patiala for printing fake currency

cities

Patiala (Punjab): The Patiala police have arrested three men allegedly for printing fake currency here.

The accused identified as Gogi Khan, Satpal Singh and Avtaar Singh were involved in the printing of fake₹2,000 currency notes, police said.

Deputy superintendent of police Varinderjit Singh said that fake currency of ₹1 lakh has been seized from the men along with their computer, printing machine and photostat machine.