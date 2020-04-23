e-paper
Home / Cities / 3 held with 316 boxes of illicit liquor in Jalandhar

3 held with 316 boxes of illicit liquor in Jalandhar

The liquor was supplied through a Bolero (PB 08 CH 9646) sports utility vehicle (SUV) from the godown to various parts of the city.

cities Updated: Apr 23, 2020 18:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

  The Jalandhar police on Thursday busted a gang involved in smuggling of illicit liquor in the city and arrested three persons and seized 316 boxes of liquor from their possession.

Police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that they had got a tip-off that Rajinder kumar alias Raju of Makhdoompura was running a racket of supplying illicit liquor during the curfew. The accused had also set up a godown at Raj Nagar for this purpose.

The liquor was supplied through a Bolero (PB 08 CH 9646) sports utility vehicle (SUV) from the godown to various parts of the city.

He said that on receiving the tip-off, a team of CIA Staff-I raided the premises and arrested three accused identified as Amit Kumar alias Ajay, Ankit and Ram Sewak with 316 cases of illicit liquor.

Amit is a resident of Visholi village in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh; Ankit is a resident of Chandpur village in Bihar; and Ram Sewak is a resident of village Khera in Unnao.

CP Bhullar said that all the three youth were tenants of Rajinder Kumar and were involved in the business.

A case under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 61-1-14 of the Excise Act has been registered against the accused.

Raids were conducted by police parties to nab Rajinder, the kingpin of the gang, said Bhullar.

