3, including minor, held for stabbing 28-year-old to death

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 00:53 IST

The Thane police arrested two men and detained a minor for allegedly stabbing a 28-year-old to death in Dombivli.

RM Mungekar, senior inspector from Vishnu Nagar police station, said the deceased has been identified as Rakesh Yadav.

Police said one of the accused was having an affair with a girl, and they suspected Yadav to have informed the girl’s father about the relationship. The girl and her family had moved to Uttar Pradesh after the affair came to light.

Around 2.30am on Wednesday, Ganesh Bhoir, 27; Ravi Khillari, 26, and the 16-year-old went to Yadav’s house and allegedly stabbed him to death.

Mungekar said the accused spotted the victim’s brother, who was on his way home, and told him about the incident. Police said they were nabbed on the same day. The trio has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC.

