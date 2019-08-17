3 out of 10 calls I get are against cops, says Ludhiana police commissioner

cities

Encouraging residents to report any irresponsible behaviour on the part of cops, Ludhiana police commissioner Sukhchain Singh Gill said that three out of 10 calls that he gets are against cops.

Gill, who was speaking at a panel discussion organised by FICCIFLO (Federation of Chamber of Commerce and Industries Ladies Organisation), was told by an audience member that one often encounters cops being drunk on duty. “Often while driving at night, I have come across junior cops at nakas who are drunk and rude. This gives a bad impression of the police force and our children also get scared,” the audience member stated.

To this, Gill replied, “It is unfortunate but true. Three out of 10 calls I get in an hour are against cops. However, citizens must not fear. They should make use of their mobile phones and social media to report the wrongdoings.”

Stating that it’s the cops’ duty to act responsibly, the top cop said, “Some of the calls (against cops) maybe fake or baseless also but we do verify all such claims. Strict action is taken against all those found guilty.” Gill also gave an example of how a police officer was transferred out from traffic duty after as 10 complaints of misbehaviour were received against him.

Speaking on the issue of safety of women and children, Gill said that there is zero tolerance in such cases and action is always taken by the police immediately. He also asserted how with over 1,600 cameras are installed at various points in the city, giving a major boost to investigations.

Speaking on the rising number of thefts by servants, Gill said it is imperative to note down their credentials and keep a photo of the servant. “In majority of the cases of thefts by servants, we do not get any support from residents. In many cases, employers are simply clueless and have no details of the servant,” he said.

Additional deputy commissioner (development) Sanyam Aggarwal stated that the problem of chaotic city traffic is the biggest challenge they are facing. “We do not get any support from residents when it comes to managing traffic. With so many highway projects under construction, we are putting our best foot forward. Moreover, the stress is on installing more cameras,” he said.

The panel discussion to understand the diverse concerns of Ludhiana was organised by chairperson Nandita Bhaskar and team FLO.

