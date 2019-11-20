3 sand mafia gang members held for attacking police

cities

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 00:36 IST

The Virar police arrested three people, who are allegedly members of a sand mafia gang, on Sunday for attacking a team of police personnel.

The attack took place when Palghar’s superintendent of police (SP) Gaurav Singh and his team had conducted a raid on a sand mafia gang near Khardi. Singh spotted a dumper laden with sand near Khardi. When he asked the dumper’s driver where the sand was sourced from, the driver escaped with the vehicle.

“My driver Rahul Dalwi and I decided to probe further and went into the forest near the Vaitarna creek. We found 15 excavators and 63 tarpaulin huts where the sand was stored. Meanwhile, my bodyguard Dinesh Patil, who was on the other side of the forest, tried to stop a dumper from escaping but the dumper driver attempted to run him over. Patil fell on the other side of the road,” said Singh. The SP then called Virar police for reinforcements and arrested three people — Niraj Lala Yadav, 29’ Anil Chavan, 26; and Sunil Chavan, 20.

The police also seized 15 excavators, a dumper and 33,000 sq feet of sand, worth ₹2.40 crore. The three accused were produced before a Vasai court on Tuesday, and have been remanded in police custody.

