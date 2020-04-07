e-paper
Home / Cities / 3 senior citizens die of Covid-19 in Pune; city toll now at 8

3 senior citizens die of Covid-19 in Pune; city toll now at 8

cities Updated: Apr 07, 2020 20:42 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Pune reported three deaths of Covid-19-positive residents on Tuesday, officials of the civic health department said.

“All the deceased were senior citizens, and were on ventilators undergoing treatment for various ailments, including diabetes,” said Sassoon General hospital dean, Dr Ajay Chandanwale, adding, “The three were all above the age of 65.” All three expired at Sassoon hospital.

One of the deceased is a 67-year-old resident of the Parvati Dardshan area, while another is a 65-year-old resident of Bhavani peth.

The third case is a 65-year-old resident of Tadiwala road.

Collector Naval Kishore Ram said, “I was personally monitoring the case as they were in a serious condition and had diabetic, blood pressure and poor lung condition. All three deaths were reported on Tuesday between 9 am and 11 am. They were all cases of local transmission. Now we are tracing the close contacts of the patients and that work is on.”

Officials are yet to establish how these patients contracted the Sars-Cov-2 virus which causes Covid-19.

With these three deaths, the death toll in the city due to Covid19 is now at eight.

The first Covid-19 related death was a 52-year-old businessman who died in the Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital on March 30. A 50-year-old woman passed away on April 2 at Sassoon General Hospital.

Three deaths were reported on April 5 - a 69-year-old resident of Gultekdi died at Aundh Hospital, a 52-year-old-man with co-morbid conditions on April 4; and a 60-year-old woman, who had earlier tested negative, was brought dead to Sassoon General hospital the same day.

