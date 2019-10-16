e-paper
Wednesday, Oct 16, 2019

30 days bonus as Diwali gift for UP govt staffers

cities Updated: Oct 16, 2019 00:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
LUCKNOW: The Yogi Adityanath government on Tuesday announced 30 days bonus as Diwali gift for its employees, besides directing release of their salary before the festival.

Additional chief secretary Sanjiv Mittal released a government order, dated October 15, 2019, that said government employees, work charge employees and those working with aided educational institutions, technical education institutions, urban local bodies and district panchayats in the Rs 47,600-Rs 1,51,100 matrix level (in pay scale of Rs 4,800 before pay commission revision ) would get 30 days ad hoc bonus subject to a maximum of Rs 7,000.

A senior officer said the bonus would benefit both class 3 and class 4 employees. Out of total bonus given to the employees, 75 per cent would be deposited in the provident fund while the remaining would be paid in cash to them.

The decision to grant bonus to the employees would cost about Rs 900 crore and is likely to benefit about 14 lakh employees.

A senior officer said the government would release the salary of its employees before Diwali.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 00:07 IST

