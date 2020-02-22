31-year-old robbed of Rs36,000, phone inside moving car

cities

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 01:19 IST

A 31-year-old software engineer was robbed of Rs36,000 cash and a mobile phone worth Rs16,000 by four unidentified men in a moving car, after he got in the vehicle thinking it was a shared cab, near Ghansoli railway station on Tuesday. Rabale MIDC police have registered a case.

On Tuesday night, Jignesh Shah, a Dombivli resident, spotted a Maruti car near Ghansoli railway station. He approached the vehicle thinking it was a shared cab. There were three people in the cab apart from the driver, who agreed to give him a lift. “After Shah got in, one man took his mobile while another pressed a gun-like object on his stomach and took his ATM cards. They then entered an ATM kiosk and withdrew Rs36,000 from his account,” said an officer from Rabale MIDC police.