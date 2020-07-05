e-paper
32-year-old man's body found in Bisrakh

32-year-old man’s body found in Bisrakh

cities Updated: Jul 05, 2020 23:19 IST
Noida: The body of a 32-year-old man was found early Sunday morning in a field in the Bisrakh area of Greater Noida, police said.

The victim, identified as Sube Yadav who was a resident of Sarfabad, had gone to gamble with a few friends on Saturday night, the police said, adding that he might have been shot dead after an argument over the game gone wrong. Police officials said that he had a farming background.

The body was discovered by passersby who later informed the police.

“It seems that the murder took place on late Saturday night. He had a bullet injury in his back. The body has been sent for an autopsy which will clarify the time and cause of death,” said Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Zone 2.

The police officials said that after the victim was identified, his family was contacted who informed cops that he had gone to play cards with his friends.

“Yadav, along with a few friends and acquaintances, was gambling last night. There is a possibility that the murder was a result of an argument over the game gone wrong. We have taken a few of his acquaintances in custody and are questioning them,” said the DCP.

Chander said that the family has mentioned one man in the complaint who is missing at the moment. A search is on for him, he said.

Based on the complaint from the family, a case of murder under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Bisrakh police station, the police said, adding that the body will be handed over to the family following the autopsy.

