34-year-old biker mowed down by tanker in Thane

cities

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 00:28 IST

A 34-year-old biker was crushed to death by a milk tanker truck at Cadbury junction in Thane, early on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as John Simon Shrisunder, a resident of Kolbad, Thane.

“The accident took place around 1.45am on Sunday, when the victim was moving towards Nashik from Nitin Junction. Shrisunder was speeding and was not wearing a helmet when the milk tanker coming from the opposite side rammed into him. He fell off the bike and was crushed under the tyres,”said a senior officer from Naupada police station. Nabisab Mulla, 29, the driver ,was caught by some passers-by and was handed over to the police. “We have arrested the driver under sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the IPC and sections of the Motor Vehicles Act,” added the officer.