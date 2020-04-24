e-paper
346 milk vendors, booth owners screened in Mohali

Vendors from Verka, Amul, HF Super and Himalayan Creamery were screened and all were found asymptomatic

cities Updated: Apr 24, 2020 19:20 IST
As many as 346 milk vendors and milk booth owners were screened in Mohali district on Friday. Vendors from Verka, Amul, HF Super and Himalayan Creamery were screened and all were found asymptomatic.

This was done following the directions of deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan, district development and panchayat officer (DDPO) and cooperative societies in collaboration with the health department.

The screening was done at Rose Garden Park in Phase 3B2; City Park, Sector 68; Silvi Park in Phase 10; Children’s Park near police chowki, Sunny Enclave in Kharar; Ram Lila ground near bus stand in Dera Bassi and Lohgarh Park in Zirakpur.

The milk vendors and booth owners were also given two cloth face masks each and were made aware about social distancing guidelines and other precautions that should be observed in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

